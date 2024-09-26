LA Times Today: Kamala Harris embraces Oakland — and this time the feeling is mutual

Back in 2019, when Kamala Harris launched her presidential bid in Oakland, her relationship with her birthplace was – in a word – complicated. People there haven’t always embraced her.



But that seems to have changed, as L.A. Times columnist Mark Barabak writes, the good vibes now seem to be mutual.