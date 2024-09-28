MacArthur Park crime forced his restaurant’s closure in 1990. He hopes Langer’s survives
From L.A. Times Studios: Ken Rausch’s family opened Edward’s Steak House in 1946, just before Al Langer opened his deli nearby. He says the deterioration of the neighborhood around MacArthur Park forced him to close Edward’s in 1990; now, he’s worried for Langer’s Deli.
Click here to read Ken Rausch’s letter. For more videos in our “Hear Me Out” series, visit latimes.com/hearmeout.
