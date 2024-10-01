LA Times Today: What to expect from the V.P. debate between Tim Walz and J.D. Vance

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

Tomorrow night, two very different Midwesterners, miles apart on politics, will face off in what could be a very consequential vice presidential debate.



The Democratic governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz, is a former teacher, football coach and National Guard officer with 24 years in service. He was elected five times as a congressman, elected governor of Minnesota twice.



J.D. Vance, the Republican senator from Ohio, is well known for his bestselling memoir, “Hillbilly Elegy,” and is a former Marine who served in Iraq before going to law school at Yale and working as a venture capitalist. He began his political career in 2022 when he won an Ohio senate seat with the blessing of Donald Trump.



L.A. Times political reporter Noah Bierman joined Lisa McRee with what we can expect and what’s at stake.