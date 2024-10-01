LA Times Today: Takeaways from first debate in 2026 California governor’s race

Although Governor Gavin Newsom’s term doesn’t end until January 2027, the race to replace him is already heating up.



On Sunday, four gubernatorial hopefuls appeared at a candidate forum, the first debate of the 2026 campaign. Sacramento bureau chief Laurel Rosenhall moderated the event and joined Lisa McRee on L.A. Times Today with her takeaways.