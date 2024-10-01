Is the Tijuana River poisoning residents in San Diego County?

The Tijuana River has been polluted for decades, but in recent years, South San Diego residents say the smell — and their respiratory illnesses — has gotten worse.

The Tijuana River should not be flowing this time of year. But throughout the dry season, it has — delivering millions of gallons a day of an unnatural mix of water, neon green sewage and industrial waste from Tijuana through the city of Imperial Beach to the Pacific Ocean. Residents are concerned that the river is poisoning them. County and state officials say the rotten egg smell is a nuisance, not an immediate public health crisis.