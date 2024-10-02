LA Times Today: Reasons for confidence and concern for Dodgers in playoffs, from Shohei Ohtani to pitching

The Dodgers won their division for a remarkable 11th time in the past 12 years. But the boys in blue might be better known for their playoff failures. They’ve won just one World Series over that span.



L.A. Times Jack Harris has written about the Dodgers’ playoff chances and he joined Kelvin Washington with more.