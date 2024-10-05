Dave Roberts announces Clayton Kershaw won’t pitch again in 2024
Before Game 1 of the NLDS, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts talked about Clayton Kershaw’s toe injury and announced the left-handed pitcher won’t play in the postseason.
Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.