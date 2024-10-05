Advertisement
VIDEO | 00:38
Dave Roberts announces Clayton Kershaw won’t pitch again in 2024
Sports

Dave Roberts announces Clayton Kershaw won’t pitch again in 2024

By Mark E. PottsSenior Editor for Video 
Share via
Before Game 1 of the NLDS, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts talked about Clayton Kershaw’s toe injury and announced the left-handed pitcher won’t play in the postseason.
SportsDodgersVideos - Sports
Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

Advertisement