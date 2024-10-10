LA Times Today: Will the new Belle’s Bagels spark a deli culture comeback?

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Are Jewish delis endangered? In the past ten years, Los Angeles has lost close to a dozen beloved delis, including Greenblatt’s in West Hollywood and Junior’s in Westwood. Even the iconic Langer’s is considering closing up shop.



But the founders of Belle’s Bagels see a different future.



Their new deli and bar in Highland Park is a tribute to traditional Jewish deli culture – but with some modern twists.