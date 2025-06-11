Newsom’s forceful rebuke of Trump’s actions; many stranded by L.A. curfew

Newsom, in California address, says Trump purposely ‘fanned the flames’ of L.A. protests

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday night accused President Trump of intentionally fanning the flames of the Los Angeles protests and “pulling a military dragnet across” the city endangering peaceful protesters and targeting hardworking immigrant families.

The Democratic governor’s comments were a forceful rebuke to the president’s claims that deploying the California National Guard and U.S. Marines to the city was necessary to control the civil unrest.