Live Immigration Raids

Newsom’s forceful rebuke of Trump’s actions; many stranded by L.A. curfew

Mayor Bass enacted a curfew for downtown Los Angeles following four nights of sporadically chaotic protests as Gov. Gavin Newsom addressed the state on social media and blamed the Trump administration for “traumatizing our communities.”

By Los Angeles Times Staff
A man.
Gov. Gavin Newsom
(Rich Pedroncelli / Associated Press)
Downtown L.A. is under curfew after protest turmoil: What to know

An officer holding a baton is silhouetted against City Hall at night.
Law enforcement officers enforce curfew near L.A. City Hall on Tuesday night.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
By Clara Harter

Following four days of escalating protests that defaced landmarks and damaged property in downtown L.A., Mayor Karen Bass imposed a regional curfew on Tuesday in an effort to restore order.

When and where does the curfew take place?

Newsom, in California address, says Trump purposely ‘fanned the flames’ of L.A. protests

A man in a dark suit and tie, with a serious demeanor, next to two people
“Donald Trump’s government isn’t protecting our communities — they’re traumatizing our communities,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday.
(Juliana Yamada / Associated Press)
By Taryn Luna

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday night accused President Trump of intentionally fanning the flames of the Los Angeles protests and “pulling a military dragnet across” the city endangering peaceful protesters and targeting hardworking immigrant families.

The Democratic governor’s comments were a forceful rebuke to the president’s claims that deploying the California National Guard and U.S. Marines to the city was necessary to control the civil unrest.

ICE expands immigration raids into California’s agricultural heartland

People with farming hoes and other tools in a field in dim light.
Farmworkers weed a tomato field in July 2020.
(Max Whittaker)
By Jessica Garrison
Melissa Gomez and Andrea Castillo

Alarm spread through California agricultural centers Tuesday as panicked workers reported that federal immigration authorities — who had largely refrained from major enforcement action in farming communities in the first months of the Trump administration — were showing up at farm fields and packinghouses from the Central Coast to the San Joaquin Valley.

“Today we are seeing an uptick in the chaotic presence of immigration enforcement, particularly the Border Patrol,” said Elizabeth Strater, vice president of the United Farm Workers. “We’re seeing it in multiple areas.”

A curfew — and faith leaders’ calls — quiet the night

Members of the clergy lead a crowd down Temple Street on Tuesday after a prayer vigil at Grand Park.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By James Queally

Los Angeles had its quietest night in a week on Tuesday, as a combination of a city curfew and faith leaders’ calls for nonviolent resistance appeared to quell furious protests against the Trump administration’s sprawling immigration raids, for at least one evening.

Mayor Karen Bass ordered the curfew to be in effect from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. in downtown Los Angeles, which houses City Hall, the main county criminal courthouse, LAPD headquarters and federal buildings that have been the target of protests leading to hundreds of arrests and assorted property damage.

Bass enacts curfew in downtown L.A. to stem chaotic protests

People march in a street.
Protesters march through downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
By Noah Goldberg
Salvador Hernandez and Clara Harter

Mayor Karen Bass has announced a curfew will be put into effect for a wide swath of downtown Los Angeles following four nights of sporadically chaotic protests during which law enforcement arrested around 300 people.

The curfew will extend from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. It will apply to the area of downtown from the 5 Freeway to the 110 Freeway and from the 10 Freeway to where the 110 Freeway and the 5 Freeway merge, Bass said.

