LA Times Today: Trump’s rhetorical walkabouts: A sign of ‘genius’ or cognitive decline?

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

Former president Donald Trump says his rambling speeches are all part of his strategy. But is it simply rambling or signs of cognitive decline? Remember, questions about President Joe Biden’s age and mental acuity forced him out of the presidential race.



L.A. Times reporter Jim Rainey joined Lisa McRee to talk about Trump’s speech patterns.