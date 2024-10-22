LA Times Today: Your guide to the presidential candidates’ views on foreign policy

Over the weekend, Israel launched a wave of airstrikes across Lebanon and killed roughly 100 people in an attack on northern Gaza. In Europe, Russia’s assault on Ukraine continues and was complicated by reports that thousands of North Koreans have been sent to Russia to train for the conflict.



Meanwhile, according to the Pew Research Center, the number of border control encounters with illegal migrants at the u-s border with Mexico plummeted 77 percent in August, since its peak at the end of 2023.



With wars hot and cold, where do the candidates for president stand on these three world conflicts?



Tracy Wilkinson covers foreign policy for the Times.