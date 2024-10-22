LA Times Today: Dodgers defeat Mets in NLCS, setting up World Series showdown with Yankees

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

The Dodgers and Yankees meet in the World Series for the first time since 1981 and the twelfth time overall. Its Hollywood vs Broadway, Tinsel Town vs the Big Apple, and Shohei Ohtani vs Aaron Judge.



L.A. Times Dodgers beat writer Jack Harris joined Kelvin Washington for a preview.