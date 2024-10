Aaron Judge vs. Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani vs. Aaron Judge is one of the many storylines MLB will be hyping during the World Series.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

The 2024 World Series will feature the talents of Yankees star Aaron Judge and Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani.