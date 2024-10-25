LA Times Today: With an election looming, the U.S. is approving citizenship applications at the fastest speed in years

A wave of immigrants around the country are becoming new U.S. citizens at the fastest speed in a decade. The Biden administration says it’s catching up on a backlog of applications that exploded during covid.



Some claim it’s a conspiracy to flood the country with new democratic voters.



Andrea Castillo writes about immigration for the Times’ and Lisa McRee with more.