True crime fans flock to Beverly Hills to see the Menendez mansion where the brothers killed their parents
Netflix’s “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story” has drawn true crime fanatics from all over the world to see the mansion where the 1989 murders happened.
In recent weeks, the quietude of this affluent Beverly Hills neighborhood has been filled with the buzzing of tourists and true crime fanatics all swarming to peek at the infamous Menendez mansion on Elm Drive — where two brothers murdered their parents in 1989.
The case has received renewed attention after a Netflix show and documentary profiled their case and L.A. County Dist. Atty. George Gascón announced he recommends they be resentenced after new evidence that they were molested by their father came to light, which could make them eligible for parole.
