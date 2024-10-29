LA Times Today: Trump rally at Madison Square Garden marked by bombastic, incendiary, racist commentary

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

Dark rhetoric about America, Latinos, Jews and of course, Kamala Harris on full display at Donald Trump’s Sunday night rally at Madison Square Garden. And there is widespread today criticism of the one of the warm up speakers, who called Puerto Rico an “island of garbage.”



L.A. Times writer Steve Battaglio was at the nearly six-hour event and joined Lisa McRee to discuss it.