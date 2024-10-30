LA Times Today: Nathan Hochman discusses his vision for L.A. County D.A.
Whether real or perceived, Angelenos feel public safety has deteriorated, and many are demanding change.
That’s something that district attorney candidate Nathan Hochman has capitalized on in his battle against the current D.A. George Gascón. Hochman is a former federal prosecutor, assistant U.S. attorney general and L.A. ethics commission president.
LA Times Today has extended invitations to both candidates.
