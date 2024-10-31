LA Times Today: The Latino vote in California could tip the balance of power. Here’s how the parties appeal to them

Just a handful of congressional races in California could determine the balance of power in Congress. In three districts currently held by Republicans, Democratic challengers hold significant leads.



Those districts also have significant Latino populations.



L.A. Times reporter Andrea Castillo joined Lisa McRee to explain what it means.