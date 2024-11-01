LA Times Today: Four opponents forfeit volleyball matches to San Jose State to protest transgender player

The San Jose State women’s volleyball got off to a great start, winning their first nine games of the season. They also picked up additional wins, but not because they beat the other teams. Those schools forfeited.



Why? Because San Jose State has a transgender player. And now that’s threatening to derail their season.



L.A. Times Steve Henson has been following the story and joined Lisa McRee with more.