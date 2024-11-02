He lives in the Palos Verdes landslide. This is why he’s not going anywhere
Tony Baker has lived in the Portuguese Bend landslide zone since the 1940s. His home has no gas or electricity service, but he’s gladly sticking it out in a house that he says can move with the land.
Click here to read Tony Baker’s letter to the editor. For more videos in our “Hear Me Out” series, visit latimes.com/hearmeout.
