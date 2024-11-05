LA Times Today: Key California races and props

Right now, the Republican Party holds a narrow majority in the house. But just a handful of congressional races here in California could determine the balance of power in the next Congress.



L.A. Times Sacramento bureau chief Laurel Rosenhall joined Lisa McRee to preview some of these key races.