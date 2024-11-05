LA Times Today: The billionaires in thrall to Trump, and why

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

Hedge fund operators, crypto currency executives and heirs to vast family fortunes are among the billionaires who are spending millions to influence tomorrow’s presidential election.



Elon Musk may be the most high-profile and outspoken, but he’s not the only Silicon Valley tech magnate supporting the Trump campaign.



L.A. Times columnist Michael Hiltzik writes about the billionaires backing Trump and why.