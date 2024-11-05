LA Times Today: Will America’s women decide the next president of the United States?

It is very possible that America’s women will decide the next president of the United States. Reproductive rights and abortion have been motivating issues for many women in the last two years.



But in the final hours of his campaign, Trump and his surrogates have made comments about women that could motivate some undecided voters in this crucial voting bloc.



Anita Chabria is a columnist for the L.A. Times and joined Lisa McRee with her point of view.