LA Times Today: California ballot measure results

California is playing an outsized role in this election because of the battleground congressional districts that could define the house, which, as of Wednesday evening, haven’t all been called yet. But there are other ballot initiatives we do know the results of that will change the lives of Californians.



Laurel Rosenhall is the Sacramento bureau chief for the Times and joined Lisa McRee to talk about it.