LA Times Today: Donald Trump’s 2024 victory may be history’s ‘greatest political comeback’

The 45th president, Donald Trump, declared victory Tuesday night that will make him the next president, too. In a race that was predicted to be neck and neck, he pulled ahead with the help of young white and working class Latino men.



Mark Barabak is a political is a political columnist for the Times. His opinion piece Wednesday called Trump’s victory the “greatest political comeback in history.”