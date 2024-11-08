LA Times Today: Infant mortality in the U.S. worsened after Supreme Court limited abortion access

In June 2022, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, allowing states to make abortions illegal. Since that decision, infant mortality has increased significantly, notably among babies born with serious congenital birth defects.



L.A. Times science and medicine reporter Karen Kaplan wrote about this troubling trend, and joined Lisa McRee to talk about it.