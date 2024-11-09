LA Times Today: What does a Trump 2.0 foreign policy look like?

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1

Donald trump’s election this week sends a signal to foreign leaders who will now have to navigate a new U.S. foreign policy. And that will have an immediate impact in hotspots around the world.



Doyle McManus is a columnist for the L.A. Times. He joined Lisa McRee for a look at what’s at stake.