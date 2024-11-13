LA Times Today: Newsom’s plan to shield California from the next White House

Governor Gavin Newsom is in Washington, D.C. meeting with the Biden administration hoping to Trump-proof California. Newsom wants to protect state policies on such things as disaster relief and zero emissions vehicles.



Taryn Luna covers the governor for the Times and joined Lisa McRee from Sacramento.