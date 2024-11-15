LA Times Today: With progressive ballot measures on track to fail, California’s political identity is questioned

Kamala Harris won California by a solid margin, no surprises there. But, the Golden State’s reputation as a bastion of liberalism may be called into question. Many left-leaning California ballot measures failed.



Mackenzie Mays covers state government for the L.A. Times wrote about whether this election means California political identity is changing.