Why did Californians vote to be tough on crime this election?

The passing of Proposition 36 and ousting of two progressive D.A.s suggest Californians may be reverting on criminal justice reform.

Criminal justice reform did not have a good day at the ballot box, courts reporter James Queally tells 404’s Safi Nazzal, after California voters passed Proposition 36 and rejected Proposition 6.



Proposition 36 will increase penalties for theft and certain drug crimes, effectively undoing a landmark 2014 measure – Prop. 47 – that sought to curb prison populations by reclassifying certain nonviolent felonies as misdemeanors. Proponents of Prop. 36, which was heavily financed by retail associations, view Prop. 47 as a heavy driver of property crime.



The failure of Prop. 6, on the other hand, makes California one of 15 states to still permit indentured servitude as punishment. States such as Alabama, Tennessee and most recently Nevada have passed measures removing this language from their state constitutions.



The measure would not have eliminated jobs in California’s prisons – of which there are roughly 35,000, according to prison officials. Nor would it have mandated any changes to wages – most prisoners make less than 74 cents an hour. Rather, it would have given prisoners the choice between taking part in work, classes or other rehabilitative programs.

