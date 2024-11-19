LA Times Today: Emboldened Trump announces controversial Cabinet picks
A vaccine skeptic, a Fox News TV host, someone who’s never worked in intelligence. President-elect Trump’s cabinet nominations are controversial – maybe even shocking. And that may be the point.
Will they be confirmed or has Trump found a back door way of getting them approved?
L.A. Times reporter Noah Bierman joined Lisa McRee with more.
