LA Times Today: Emboldened Trump announces controversial Cabinet picks

A vaccine skeptic, a Fox News TV host, someone who’s never worked in intelligence. President-elect Trump’s cabinet nominations are controversial – maybe even shocking. And that may be the point.



Will they be confirmed or has Trump found a back door way of getting them approved?



L.A. Times reporter Noah Bierman joined Lisa McRee with more.