LA Times Today: How Trump tariff threats might plunge Mexico into recession and stoke immigration

No country is more heavily dependent on U.S. trade than one of our largest trading partners – Mexico. The news of Donald Trump’s reelection has sent shock waves through Mexican society and has that country bracing for impact.



L.A. Times Mexico correspondent Kate Linthicum joined Lisa McRee with the story.