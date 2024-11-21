LA Times Today: How influencers shaped the 2024 presidential race
Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share via
While Donald Trump won the presidential election, the other winners of this election cycle were the influencers.
Stephen Battaglio covers media for the L.A. Times and joined Lisa McRee to discuss.
Stephen Battaglio covers media for the L.A. Times and joined Lisa McRee to discuss.