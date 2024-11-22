LA Times Today: Ballet is back. Why adults are returning to L.A. dance studios
According to the Royal Academy of Dance, interest in adult ballet has increased 75 percent over the last five years. The trend is driven by a resurgence of ballet-inspired fashion and a desire to build community.
As a result, some L.A. dance studios, like Westside Ballet in Santa Monica, are adding more classes for adults.
