LA Times Today: If Democrats want to win back the American people, does California need to stand down?

For years, California’s liberal politics have nudged the national Democratic Party to the left. Now, some Democrats say that is a problem. So, what, if anything, does the state need to do to win back Democratic voters?



Taryn Luna covers the governor for the Times and she joined Lisa McRee from Sacramento.