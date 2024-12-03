AI robot massage? It might be for you
Los Angeles Times reporter Deborah Vankin tried the Aescape, a new AI-powered robotic massage.
Deborah Vankin is a Features writer for the Los Angeles Times covering the $6-trillion world of Wellness from a California perspective.
Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.