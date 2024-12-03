LA Times Today: Musk has Trump’s ear, and that could help Tesla. Other EV makers? Maybe not so much

President-elect Donald Trump’s disdain for electric vehicles is no secret and that has some car companies scrambling.



But not Tesla. Its billionaire owner Elon Musk is one of Trump’s closest allies at the moment and that relationship could benefit his company.



L.A. Times auto industry reporter Russ Mitchell joined Lisa McRee with more.