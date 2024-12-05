LA Times Today: Los Angeles’ $22-billion homelessness problem gives leaders a choice: Double down or change strategies

When it comes to solving the homelessness crisis in L.A., one question always looms large: How much will it cost? A city report finally shed light on the answer and the number is staggering.



Now city leaders face a choice: Do they double down or change strategies? And will the incoming Trump administration help?



L.A. Times housing reporter Liam Dillon joined Lisa McRee with the story.