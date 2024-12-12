Advertisement
How children’s book bans are affecting schools and libraries

By Jenny Gold
 and Kate Sequeira
“Parents rights” groups say their push to ban children’s books is succeeding as LGBTQ+ books become a tough sell for some schools — even in California.
Jenny Gold

Jenny Gold covers early childhood development and education for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2023, she spent nearly 14 years covering healthcare for radio and print as a senior correspondent at Kaiser Health News. Her stories have appeared in the New York Times, the Washington Post, the Atlantic, NPR, Reveal and Marketplace, among others. A Berkeley native, she is a graduate of Brown University and was previously a Kroc fellow at NPR.

Kate Sequeira

Kate Sequeira is the audience engagement editor for the Los Angeles Times early childhood education initiative. She worked previously as a production specialist for The Times’ Reading by 9 literacy program.

