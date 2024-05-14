Advertisement

Early Childhood

Advertisement

Top Headlines

Baldwin Hills, CA - June 03: Alan Canterbury, left, helps get his daughter ready for TK in the morning before school on Monday, June 3, 2024 in Baldwin Hills, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

LAUSD fined $8 million for staffing violations. Too many students, not enough teachers

California fines LAUSD $8.1 million after finding it violated transitional kindergarten requirements over classroom size and staffing amid the grade level’s expansion.

LAUSD caves to public outcry: No more timed testing for 4-year-olds

California public school enrollment drops again, but transitional kindergarten is up

Drownings rose among young children after decades of decline. It’s ‘highly concerning,’ CDC says

Featured

Guides & Advice

The Early Childhood Initiative

The L.A. Times early childhood initiative explores the development and learning of California’s youngest residents. Engage with our community-funded journalism as we delve into child care, transitional kindergarten, health and other issues affecting children from birth through age 5.

Please reach out to our team:

Jenny Gold, Reporter
Kate Sequeira, Audience Engagement Editor

Learn more about the initiative

2024 Reading by 9 cover resized

Reading by 9: A Guide to Early Learning

Find expert tips, must-read books and local resources to help your child get hooked on reading.

Explore the guide
Advertisement

Transitional Kindergarten

Child Care

Health

L.A. Times Today

LA Times Today: Drownings rose among young children after decades of decline. It’s ‘highly concerning,’ CDC says

LA Times Today: Drownings rose among young children after decades of decline. It’s ‘highly concerning,’ CDC says

LA Times Today: More parents are delaying their kids’ vaccines, and it’s alarming pediatricians

LA Times Today: More parents are delaying their kids’ vaccines, and it’s alarming pediatricians

LA Times Today: California babies aren’t going to the doctor when they should. Here’s why

LA Times Today: California babies aren’t going to the doctor when they should. Here’s why

LA Times Today: Preschools struggle with California law, limiting expulsion

LA Times Today: Preschools struggle with California law, limiting expulsion

LA Times Today: California kids have some of the worst teeth in the nation. Here’s why

LA Times Today: California kids have some of the worst teeth in the nation. Here’s why

LA Times Today: Breasts are made for feeding. New dads play a key role in successful nursing, safe sleep

LA Times Today: Breasts are made for feeding. New dads play a key role in successful nursing, safe sleep

More on Early Childhood

A mom kisses her her 4-year-old daughter's cheek from behind, laughing as she pushes her away.

Are You a SoCal Mom?

Our team want to connect with you! Find us in The Mamahood’s mom group on Facebook.

Share your perspective and ask us questions.

Join
LONG BEACH-CA-MAY 1, 2023: Transitional kindergarten students work on an activity at Oropeza Elementary School in Long Beach on May 1, 2023. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Events


Didn’t make it to one of our events? Find out what you missed.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement