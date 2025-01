Mass casualty event in New Orleans, 10 dead, 30 injured after car plows into crowd

Ten people were killed and 30 injured when a vehicle drove into a crowd on New Orleans’ famed Canal and Bourbon Street in the first hours of New Year’s Day, according to NOLA Ready, the city’s emergency preparedness agency.