‘There was not a soul there’: Amid ICE raids, empty stores and restaurants in Boyle Heights
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has characterized the long tail of the immigration raids as dealing “a body blow” to the city’s economy, with many people scared to go to school, work or out in their communities. Whole sectors of the economy can’t function without immigrant labor, the mayor said.
The aftereffects of the ensuing mass protests have also pummeled restaurants and bars in the downtown area, with widespread vandalism in the Civic Center and Little Tokyo areas.
And the indefinite 8 p.m.-to-6 a.m. curfew imposed on downtown Los Angeles has walloped sales at establishments that have already faced years of financial and operational setbacks.
Ghost town
When Bass and Assemblymember Mark Gonzalez showed up at Estrada Courts on Father’s Day morning with a mariachi band in tow, the Boyle Heights public housing project was far quieter than normal.
“Folks were afraid to come out,” Gonzalez recalled, saying that residents were hesitant to exit their homes for the celebration, despite the joyous music and confetti.
And the typically bustling Mariachi Plaza was all but deserted when Gonzalez and Bass visited it a few hours later.
More than a week after President Trump’s immigration raids first instilled terror in Los Angeles communities, the federal sweeps have had a profound chilling effect in the overwhelmingly Latino, working-class neighborhood just east of downtown.
“Mariachi Plaza was completely empty. There was not a soul there,” Bass told me Sunday afternoon. “One restaurant, there were a handful of people. The other restaurant, there was literally nobody there.”
Gonzalez said the proprietor of one of the restaurants they visited was crying.
“He said, ‘It’s so empty. I’ve never seen it like this, and I don’t know how we can survive this,’ ” Gonzalez said.
Today’s top stories
COVID ‘razor blade throat’ rises as a new subvariant spreads in California
- Nicknamed “Nimbus,” the new subvariant has been described in news reports in China as having more obvious signs of “razor blade throat” — what patients describe as feeling as if their throats are studded with razor blades.
- The Nimbus subvariant has been increasing since May in California, the state Department of Public Health said in an email to the Los Angeles Times.
- Projections suggest the Nimbus subvariant accounts for 55% of the circulating virus in California, up from observations of just 2% in April, the agency said Friday.
Opera lovers attend shows in downtown L.A. despite protests
- Despite the focus on protests in downtown Los Angeles and a nighttime curfew, during which performing arts venues to operate, L.A. Opera ticket holders were vocal about showing up Sunday to support the arts and the city.
- “I didn’t feel threatened coming downtown,” said one operagoer, “because I understood the cause.”
Temperatures soar across Southern California. How hot will it get this week?
- A system that started to heat up the region Sunday is expected to stick around through the weekend and send temperatures soaring into the triple digits in many areas, according to the National Weather Service.
- The weather service also warned that temperatures could cause health issues such as heat exhaustion and heatstroke, especially for at-risk populations, and urged people to stay hydrated and avoid strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day.
What else is going on
- L.A. ICE raids leave people ‘scared to leave the house’ in Hawthorne.
- A South L.A. mother deports herself to Mexico amid Trump’s immigration crackdown, family says.
- This Palm Springs venue was a hot spot for music. Then came the pandemic and a bitter legal battle.
- Crews battle a pair of blazes in Ventura County as forecasters warn of elevated fire conditions
- Immigrant protests and unrest in L.A. reverberate in Mexico.
- Eric Dane is angry about ALS: There’s ‘a good chance’ he’ll die while his daughters are young.
- Cher’s son Elijah Allman was hospitalized after erratic behavior, officials say.
Commentary and opinions
- History shows mass deportations don’t work, writes columnist Gustavo Arellano. So why does Trump want them?
- With a slate of anti-vaccine moves, RFK Jr. steps up his assault on public health, columnist Michael Hiltzik writes.
- Angel City takes a stand against immigration raids as others stay silent, argues columnist Kevin Baxter.
- Padilla was right to challenge Noem’s right-wing lunacy, argues columnist George Skelton.
- Guest columnists Naomi Schaefer Riley and Sally Satelhat write about what kids need — and adults need to know — to combat the youth mental health crisis.
This morning’s must reads
Surveys show that job prospects and future pay are major parts of college decisions for students. New data reveal which majors make the most money as debates over the value of higher education degrees continue.
Other must reads
- How scammers are using AI to steal college financial aid.
- Kaitlyn Dever was Hollywood’s best-kept secret. Those days are over now.
- Celebrity magician Justin Willman reveals how he turns magic skeptics into believers: ‘The trick itself is never enough.’
For your downtime
Going out
- Concerts: Rhiannon Giddens is bringing banjo and Black music history to the Hollywood Bowl this week.
- Museums: ‘Noah Davis’ at the UCLA Hammer Museum reveals the brilliant early work of a life cut tragically short.
- Shopping: What’s inside the Netflix House locations opening later this year.
Staying in
- Television: ‘Sally,’ a new documentary streaming on Hulu and Disney+, explains why trailblazing astronaut Sally Ride chose to stay in the closet.
- Books: In Joyce Carol Oates’ luridly seductive ‘Fox,’ a pedophile teacher ends up dead.
- Recipes: Here are five soulful recipes to make for Juneteenth.
- ✏️ Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and arcade games.
And finally ... your photo of the day
Today’s great photo is from Times photographer Robert Gauthier at Monday night’s Dodgers game where Shohei Ohtani made his long-awaited pitching debut.
