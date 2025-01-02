Advertisement
New Orleans terrorist attack deaths rise to 15
By Mark E. PottsSenior Editor for Video 
An Army veteran driving a pickup truck that bore the flag of the Islamic State group wrought carnage on New Orleans’ raucous New Year’s celebration, killing at least 15 people as he steered around a police blockade and slammed into revelers before being shot dead by police.

The FBI said it was investigating the attack early Wednesday in the city’s French Quarter as a terrorist act and did not believe the driver acted alone.
