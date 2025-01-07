Train for Your Desk Job: Head and Neck

The neck is a common area in which to develop pain from desk work. Looking at a computer monitor, we often jut our neck forward rather than tucking in our chin, as we should. That pushes our cervical column out of alignment and creates excess stress on the bones and discs of the cervical spine. It shortens and tightens muscles in the neck, which can lead to pain and cause tension headaches.



Do these exercises to help stretch and strengthen the muscles that support your head and neck.