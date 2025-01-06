Nicholas Alexander Chavez on the Menendez brothers’ prison sentence

Should Erik and Lyle Menendez be released from prison? Nicholas Alexander Chavez, who plays Lyle on the #Netflix series “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story,” weighed in at the Golden Globes: “They’re owed another day in court at the very least.”



The Menendez brothers were sentenced to life in prison without parole in 1996 for murdering their parents in their Beverly Hills mansion. This year, the brothers moved back into the limelight, following two hit TV shows about their case and a new effort by prosecutors to downgrade their sentences in light of recently emerged evidence.



Former Dist. Atty. George Gascón previously recommended that a judge give the brothers a new sentence of 50 years to life, which would make them eligible for immediate parole. After Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. Nathan Hochman defeated Gascón in the November election, he announced he would reconsider that decision.



In November, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michael Jesic decided to bump the date of the brothers’ resentencing hearing from Dec. 11 to Jan. 30-31. Jesic said he needed more time to review the complex case and give the new district attorney a chance to do the same.