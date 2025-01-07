LA Times Today: Harris presides as Congress certifies Trump’s victory, marking a very different Jan. 6

The new Trump era has begun. Congress has officially certified the 2024 election and President-elect Donald Trump will be inaugurated later this month.



The election certification used to be an administrative formality – but that all changed four years ago when Trump supporters stormed the capitol in a deadly riot, sending lawmakers fleeing for their lives.



Today, the proceedings were uneventful, and now those involved in the insurrection are hoping for pardons from the new administration.



L.A. Times political reporter Faith Pinho joined Kate Cagle from Washington, D.C. with more.