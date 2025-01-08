LA Times Today: ‘You don’t know what’s next.’ International students scramble ahead of Trump inauguration

Many students are heading back to class this week and at some university campuses international students are in a hurry to get back on U.S. soil. Schools – including USC – have warned international students to return before President-elect Trump’s inauguration.



It’s an issue Jaweed Kaleem wrote about in-depth for the L.A. Times.