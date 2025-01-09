Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:28
Police go house to house to help with evacuations in Santa Monica
By Jack Dolan
 and Mark E. Potts
Los Angeles Times reporter Jack Dolan reports from Santa Monica about the evacuation efforts.
Jack Dolan

Jack Dolan is an investigative reporter for the Los Angeles Times. A winner of numerous national awards, he has twice been named a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

