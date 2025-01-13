A pastor answers, “Where is God when terrible things happen?”
Rev. Paul Tellström lost his Altadena church to the fires. The first service since was a joint service with the Montebello Plymouth Congregational Church. He talks about faith and where God is during times like these.
Hailey Branson-Potts is an enterprise reporter on the State Team who joined the Los Angeles Times in 2011. She reports on a wide range of issues and people, with a special focus on Northern California and the Central Coast. She grew up in the small town of Perry, Okla., and graduated from the University of Oklahoma.
Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.