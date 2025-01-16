LA Times Today: For Hollywood workers, L.A. fires are the latest setback as productions halt

These fires will have an untold impact on Hollywood. So many workers – both above-the-line and below-the-line – live in Pacific Palisades and Altadena.



And once again, a great deal of Hollywood production has been stopped cold.



L.A. Times entertainment industry reporter Samantha Masunaga joined Lisa McRee with the story.