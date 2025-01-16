LA Times Today: For Hollywood workers, L.A. fires are the latest setback as productions halt
Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
These fires will have an untold impact on Hollywood. So many workers – both above-the-line and below-the-line – live in Pacific Palisades and Altadena.
And once again, a great deal of Hollywood production has been stopped cold.
L.A. Times entertainment industry reporter Samantha Masunaga joined Lisa McRee with the story.
